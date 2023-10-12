Contact Troubleshooters
Fight leads to release of mace at Male High

By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Emergency medical services crews were called to Louisville Male High School Thursday morning after someone sprayed mace during a fight in the auditorium.

The incident happened before school started. In a letter to parents, Principal Keith Cathey says students were checked out by EMS, but no one was seriously hurt.

Cathey’s letter notes the behavior is not acceptable and asks parents to talk with their student.

October 12, 2023

Dear Louisville Male families,

It’s important to me that you receive the most accurate information I can provide about what takes place at our school. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority and when issues arise that do not meet our standards of excellence, I will always let you know.

This morning before school started, a group of students got into a fight in our auditorium. During the fight, a student involved sprayed mace. We immediately followed our health and safety procedures by calling EMS to ensure all students were OK.

While no students were seriously injured, this behavior is not acceptable. Please talk with your student about the importance of respectful and responsible conduct at school. It’s vital we all work together as a community to maintain an atmosphere where all students can learn and thrive.

The students involved in today’s fight will be disciplined in accordance with the  Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Every family receives a copy of the handbook, and it is available on the JCPS website. Please review this with your student as it outlines expectations of appropriate behavior and the possible consequences of inappropriate behavior.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to the school office. We are committed to the safety and success of our students, and your partnership in this endeavor is invaluable.

Sincerely, 

Keith Cathey

Principal

The students involved in the fight will be disciplined, according to the JCPS handbook.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

