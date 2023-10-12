Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm & sunny before Friday night front

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Summer-like weather to end the workweek
  • Rain chances ramp up late Friday night
  • Windy and cooler weekend with spotty showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Certainly a terrific Thursday. Clear skies remain in the forecast tonight. Despite the clear skies, increased humidity will help to limit lows to the 50s.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Highs jump into the 70s and low 80s Friday afternoon as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Showers and thunderstorms push through the region Friday night along with the cold front. While the rain chances remain, not everyone will see rain. Expect lows in the 50s to near 60°.

Windy, cool, and cloudy stick around from the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

