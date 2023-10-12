FORECAST: Warmth comes crashing down with Friday night front

WEATHER HEADLINES

Early sunshine and warmth on Friday replaced by clouds and showers Friday night

Cold front brings a cloudy, windy, cool weekend

Clouds and light showers possible early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies hang on overnight as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Lows will only drop into the 50s as today’s mild air remains in place.

Friday is a warm, breezy, and unsettled day as sunshine during the day gets replaced by scattered showers by evening. Highs will once again soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The shower chance peaks late Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front passes through. Rainfall totals will be very light and many folks will be missed by the rain entirely. While a rogue rumble of thunder is possible, most won’t hear any.

Some sunshine is likely just after sunrise Saturday, but clouds and spotty showers will quickly move back in around an area of low pressure around lunchtime. This may make it nearly impossible to view the partial solar eclipse that peaks around 1:04PM ET.

Sunday looks cool and breezy as we continue to be under the influence of low pressure to our northeast. There will even be some spotty showers to dodge during the day, but most will stay dry.

Monday’s shower chance is slightly higher thanks to that area of low pressure taking a dive southward, bringing more disturbed weather to our area.

The clouds and chronically cool air will depart mid to late next week, only to be replaced by another shower chance heading into next weekend.

We’ll hold onto the clouds and drizzle into Sunday.

