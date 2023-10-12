Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmth comes crashing down with Friday night front

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early sunshine and warmth on Friday replaced by clouds and showers Friday night
  • Cold front brings a cloudy, windy, cool weekend
  • Clouds and light showers possible early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies hang on overnight as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Lows will only drop into the 50s as today’s mild air remains in place.

Friday is a warm, breezy, and unsettled day as sunshine during the day gets replaced by scattered showers by evening. Highs will once again soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The shower chance peaks late Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front passes through. Rainfall totals will be very light and many folks will be missed by the rain entirely. While a rogue rumble of thunder is possible, most won’t hear any.

Some sunshine is likely just after sunrise Saturday, but clouds and spotty showers will quickly move back in around an area of low pressure around lunchtime. This may make it nearly impossible to view the partial solar eclipse that peaks around 1:04PM ET.

Sunday looks cool and breezy as we continue to be under the influence of low pressure to our northeast. There will even be some spotty showers to dodge during the day, but most will stay dry.

Monday’s shower chance is slightly higher thanks to that area of low pressure taking a dive southward, bringing more disturbed weather to our area.

The clouds and chronically cool air will depart mid to late next week, only to be replaced by another shower chance heading into next weekend.

We’ll hold onto the clouds and drizzle into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, October 12, 2023

Most Read

Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
8,700 UAW members at Kentucky Truck Plant join strike
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
Micah Mattison (left) and La’Zario Taekwon Carr, both 19 from Louisville, are charged with the...
LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, October 12, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/12
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/11
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/10