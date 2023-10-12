Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
8,700 UAW members at Kentucky Truck Plant join strike
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
Micah Mattison (left) and La’Zario Taekwon Carr, both 19 from Louisville, are charged with the...
LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle

Latest News

Louisville sues Kia, Hyundai saying lack of anti-theft technology is responsible for car theft increase
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
This satellite image provided by NASA, Aqua MODIS 12 on March 2022 shows the main piece of...
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves. Trillions of tons of ice lost.