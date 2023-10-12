JCPS families warned of bus delays after 49 bus drivers call out Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS officials say 49 bus drivers called out of work on Thursday, prompting hours-long bus delays for students.

Many JCPS parents received text messages from bus compounds on Thursday warning of potential delays in transportation. Some families even received messages saying their children’s buses would be four hours late. However, JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert says those messages were sent out by mistake.

Some families were sent messages that said their children's buses would be four hours late. JCPS says that was an error. (Ward Jolles)

“The four hours late notification for two buses at one elementary school was sent in error,” Hebert said. “There will likely be a delay of more than [an] hour in picking up the children who ride those buses.”

JCPS did not comment on if the calls were sick calls or if there was anything being done to address the ongoing bus driver shortage in the district.

