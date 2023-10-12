Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 2 PM: Louisville mayor, Jefferson County Attorney make public safety announcement

Louisville Metro mayor Craig Greenberg.
Louisville Metro mayor Craig Greenberg.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg will be joined by Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell and Lt. Matt Keller of the Louisville Metro Police for the announcement which the Mayor’s Office says “will be an important action to support public safety.”

You can watch the announcement in the video player below.

