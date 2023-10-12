LMPD: Sister helps rescue woman raped in front of her own child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted the mother of his child and then assaulted her sister.

Miguel Cervantez-Sanchez, 23, was taken into custody on Wednesday around noon.

An arrest citation states the victim woke up to Sanchez on top of her and sexually assaulting her while their child was in the room.

Louisville Metro police said the victim called to her sister for help since she was also in the house, but Sanchez then assaulted the victim’s sister and broke both of their phones.

The victim’s sister reportedly hit Sanchez with a broom and she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Police arrived just minutes later and arrested him.

Sanchez was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and he’s being charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of assault.

