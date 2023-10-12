Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine hold rally on UofL’s campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In response to the conflict in Israel and Gaza, Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine held a rally for what they call “A Day of Resistance”.

Students marched across campus at the University of Louisville chanting in support of Palestinian people and their resistance but claimed they did not sympathize with terrorist acts.

Hundreds of people gathered on UofL’s campus Thursday as a response to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

”We are a part of the Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine, an intersectional group concerned with showing support and advocating for Palestinian rights and support for their land,” one of the protesters said.

To promote the rally, the Students for Justice in Palestine took to social media with an inflammatory image of a paraglider flying into what looks to be a protest.

That photo has received backlash, however because of reports of paragliders being used to kidnap and kill Israeli people.

The protesters, however, say it’s being misconstrued.

”We have been using it as a symbol to our return to our land,” a protester said. “We are not sympathizing at all with the actions that these people and these paragliders may be doing.”

The group marched through UofL’s campus with echoing chants and signs to share their opinions on a conflict they say has been going on for decades.

”The media will tell you that this just started out of nowhere, no it didn’t. It didn’t,” a protester said. “It’s been 75 years and the Palestinian people haven’t gotten their rights. You have to go through checkpoints, there are medical issues going on, and it’s crazy. There’s nothing we can do but just raise their voices.”

While the protest was peaceful, it didn’t go without confrontation.

A counter-protester harped on the violence of Hamas as total deaths from both sides now add up to more than 2,700 people.

However, those who were part of the rally say they don’t condone violence.

”I’m in support of the resistance of Palestine is what I would say this is,” the protester said. “We’re in support of Palestinian people, their culture, their livelihood. And we’re in support of Palestinians getting the rights that we deserve.”

”We simply want to coexist there, we are not terrorist sympathizers,” another protester said. “Palestinians are not terrorist sympathizers and we want people to know that we just don’t want violence.”

WAVE News reached out to the Jewish Federation of Louisville in response to today’s rally, and they sent us a statement condemning the protest for Palestine.

You can find that full statement below.

On October 7, 2023, the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel. Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,300 innocent civilians, wounded thousands, and kidnapped 130 people, including Americans. They slaughtered hundreds of young college-aged kids at a peace music festival. They executed entire families including infants in their cribs. And Hamas terrorists raped, killed, and captured women, and paraded their captives through the streets of Gaza which Hamas terrorists control. The fate of Hamas’ kidnapped victims - including children - remains unknown. In one horror, terrorists videotaped the executions of civilians with their own phones and then posted the slayings to the victims’ own circles. Before the bodies of the Hamas victims were even cold and in the ground, a group calling themselves “Students for Justice in Palestine” decided to hold a rally at UofL and other locations across the Country celebrating what they are describing as Hamas’ “historic win.” The Jewish Community of Louisville cannot stay silent. This is a moment for total moral clarity. Rallies glorifying and celebrating the slaughter of innocent parents and children should be loudly and resoundingly condemned by everyone in our community. Today, we call on the people of Louisville to join us as we pray for peace and for justice and condemn Hamas’ reign of terror.

WAVE News also reached out to the Interfaith Paths to Peace and while they had no comment they said they will be holding a candlelight prayer vigil and a Walk for Peace in the Middle East Sunday night at the Big Four Bridge from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.