Louisville sues Kia, Hyundai saying lack of anti-theft technology is responsible for car theft increase

By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro has filed a federal lawsuit against two auto manufacturers saying they are responsible for an increase in auto thefts due to the lack of a critical safety feature.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said vehicles made by Kia and Hyundai that are sold in the U.S. lack engine immobilizers, industry-standard anti-theft technology that the come on each of the automakers vehicles sold in Canada and Europe.

In a media release announcing the lawsuit, the Mayor’s Office said only 26% of 2015-model year Hyundais and Kias included immobilizers, leaving almost 75% of these vehicles unreasonably easy to steal.

The Mayor’s Office said engine immobilizer technology has long been the industry standard in the United States. The release says by 2015, 96% of automobiles from other manufacturers had immobilizers, but entry-and-mid level Kias and Hyundais are the exception.

“Hyundai and Kia have cut corners, shifting part of the cost of their business onto Louisville and its citizens. This is contributing to our city’s public safety issues and, simply put, it is unacceptable,” Greenberg said. “We filed this lawsuit on behalf of Metro Government, our police department, and the people of Louisville who have dealt with these preventable crimes for far too long.”

The media release says the Greenberg administration authorized the action in U.S. District Court, Central District of California, in consultation with Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell.

In addition to Louisville, other major U.S. cities, including New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Columbus, Cleveland and Indianapolis, that have filed similar litigation.

