Norton Healthcare expands heart, vascular care

Patients with Norton Healthcare will soon have easier access to specialty heart and vascular...
Patients with Norton Healthcare will soon have easier access to specialty heart and vascular treatment.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patients with Norton Healthcare will soon have easier access to specialty heart and vascular treatment.

The Norton Heart and Vascular Institute on the hospital’s Audubon Campus on Poplar Level Road has new spaces to treat patients.

This expansion brings together seven specialty services into one location. The newly renovated building offers more than 40 exam rooms along with several rooms for outpatient vein and vascular procedures.

Norton Healthcare is hoping to promote collaboration among specialists while making receiving treatment for patients more convenient.

“One of the things that we’re looking at out here is sort of the phase two, is having a robust resource center that’s staffed by RN level providers,” Norton Heart and Vascular Institute Executive Medical Director Dr. Joseph Lash said. “But basically, as a opportunity for patients seeking information and guidance and entry into the healthcare system to be able to proactively deal with health-related issues.”

The new center opens to patients on Oct. 17. Norton Hospital invested $10 million to make this new outpatient cardiovascular care space possible.

