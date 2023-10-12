Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/12

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Fantastic weather today with highs into the lower 80s!

We will remain warm into Friday with increasing clouds into the afternoon hours. Spotty showers will be possible north of I-64 during the evening with all of us running a low-end chance of some rain or thunder with the frontal passage around midnight or so.

Saturday starts off strong with sunshine but clouds and gusty winds will take over as we move into Saturday afternoon.

More on that setup in the video update!

