Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Bear opens freezer in home, steals chicken

Video shows a bear snagging a whole chicken from a Connecticut woman's kitchen. (WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A bear managed to get into a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, and knew exactly where the goods were.

A woman posted a sequence of Ring videos to social media Wednesday that she shared with WFSB.

In them, the bear could be seen strolling through a living room area before heading into the kitchen.

There, it pulled open the bottom freezer to a refrigerator, snagged a whole chicken, then hopped out a nearby window.

The bear could then be seen casually leaving by way of the home’s deck.

The woman said she didn’t realize what had been in her home until she checked her Ring footage.

The animal did have tags on it.

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) always likes to remind people to be “bear aware.”

It warned earlier this year about habituated bears, or bears that lose their natural fear of humans. Those animals were exposed to human-sourced foods, such as trash, birdseed and dog food. The foods lead the bears to dangerous behavior, such as breaking into homes, that could put the public at risk.

DEEP said bears broke into homes nearly 70 times last year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
8,700 UAW members at Kentucky Truck Plant join strike
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
Micah Mattison (left) and La’Zario Taekwon Carr, both 19 from Louisville, are charged with the...
LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle

Latest News

An 8-year-old boy in Detroit has saved up money for months for his own Halloween display.
Boy, 8, saves enough money to put together elaborate Halloween display of his own
JCPS officials say 49 bus drivers called out of work on Thursday, prompting hours-long bus...
JCPS families warned of bus delays after 49 bus drivers call out Thursday
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle
Jefferson County Public Schools announced on October 12, 2023, that Western High School on...
Western High to become a magnet school
Patients with Norton Healthcare will soon have easier access to specialty heart and vascular...
Norton Healthcare expands heart, vascular care