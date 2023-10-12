Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Western High to become a magnet school

Jefferson County Public Schools announced on October 12, 2023, that Western High School on...
Jefferson County Public Schools announced on October 12, 2023, that Western High School on Rockford Lane will become a magnet school.(Corey Denzik/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools officials and staff announced that Western High School will be transformed into a full magnet school.

There’s a high demand for learning in technology as industries continue to progress. Students will be able to operate drones and robots and even work in virtual reality and computer programming. They will also be able to enjoy a brand new e-sports arena for competitive gaming.

Western faculty members have already seen a growing passion amongst the students for those fields and they’re excited to see where the new opportunities take them.

“When kids are excited about something, they get to school early, you can’t run them out of the building half the time,” said Mike Kelly, principal of Western High. “They’re really involved and that’s the key, is about engagement, and we’ll have lots of opportunities to be engaged.”

“So my thing is, it’s all about passion, and when you have a drive and when you love what you do it is just second nature,” said Nicole Scales, a Western High counselor.

JCPS will invest $1.4. million into the renovation of the building as well as buying the necessary technology needed.

Ninth graders interested in attending Western High School will be able to apply starting next year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
8,700 UAW members at Kentucky Truck Plant join strike
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
Micah Mattison (left) and La’Zario Taekwon Carr, both 19 from Louisville, are charged with the...
LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide
Montgomery police lights
Jeffersonville police respond to calls of man walking dog while armed with rifle

Latest News

JCPS officials say 49 bus drivers called out of work on Thursday, prompting hours-long bus...
JCPS families warned of bus delays after 49 bus drivers call out Thursday
JCPS Board votes to install weapon detection systems in middle, high schools
Using data based on screeners, Greater Clark County Schools announced it is making progress to...
Greater Clark County Schools sees improvements in reading scores
PRP welding teacher David McCoy was surprised with a $50,000 award Tuesday thanks to the Harbor...
Pleasure Ridge Park High School welding teacher surprised with $50,000