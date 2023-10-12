Western High to become a magnet school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools officials and staff announced that Western High School will be transformed into a full magnet school.

There’s a high demand for learning in technology as industries continue to progress. Students will be able to operate drones and robots and even work in virtual reality and computer programming. They will also be able to enjoy a brand new e-sports arena for competitive gaming.

Western faculty members have already seen a growing passion amongst the students for those fields and they’re excited to see where the new opportunities take them.

“When kids are excited about something, they get to school early, you can’t run them out of the building half the time,” said Mike Kelly, principal of Western High. “They’re really involved and that’s the key, is about engagement, and we’ll have lots of opportunities to be engaged.”

“So my thing is, it’s all about passion, and when you have a drive and when you love what you do it is just second nature,” said Nicole Scales, a Western High counselor.

JCPS will invest $1.4. million into the renovation of the building as well as buying the necessary technology needed.

Ninth graders interested in attending Western High School will be able to apply starting next year.

