American Printing House for the Blind, Blind Services Division celebrate White Cane Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Printing House for the Blind and the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation-Blind Services Division celebrated White Cane Day on Thursday.

The white cane is not only an important symbol, but it’s also an important tool for those who are blind or have low vision. The white cane gives those who struggle with vision loss the independence and autonomy to navigate everyday life.

Thursday’s event was able to share more about the history of the celebration and provide resources to Kentuckians who are blind or have low vision.

“One thing that folks can do to celebrate White Cane Day at home is to continue to practice safe and aware driving,” APH Community Relations and Policy Advisor Erin Sigmund said. “So, make sure that you pay attention and notice crosswalks at intersections, that you aren’t texting and driving, and that of course you yield to the right of way of the white cane.”

White Cane Day has been celebrated since 1964.

