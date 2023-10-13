Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission launches 'Save the Bell Tower' fundraiser

The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission is launching a new fundraising campaign in...
The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission is launching a new fundraising campaign in hopes of saving the GRC Bell Tower(Clarksville HPC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission is launching a new fundraising campaign in hopes of saving the GRC Bell Tower, according to a release.

Organizers hope to raise $27,500 to match funds from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

Clarksville’s Howard Park area opened a school first named for the neighborhood in 1899. Then the school was renamed to George Rogers Clark Elementary School and became known as GRC. During a remodeling in 1975 the gym was demolished, leaving the bell tower on the lawn as a reminder of the old school.

Now after nearly 50 years, the Bell Tower is in bad shape. The Clarksville HPC said they are working to restore the bell tower and move it to a more prominent spot along Clarksville’s Heritage Trail where it will become an icon of Clarksville’s education system, a gathering place, and be a monument to the history of South Clarksville.

The Clarksville HPC said any additional funds that are raised will be used to enhance the new site.

For more information and to donate, click or tap here. Donors may also send a check made out to the Town of Clarksville and put “Bell Tower Campaign” in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to 2000 Broadway Street, Clarksville, IN 47129.

