Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to KFC Yum! Center during Tops Off World Tour

Bert Kreischer's "Tops Off World Tour" kicks off in 2024.
Bert Kreischer's "Tops Off World Tour" kicks off in 2024.(BMO Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian, podcast host, actor and author Bert Kreischer is coming to the KFC Yum! Center in 2024 as part of his Tops Off World Tour.

Kreischer recently expanded his tour to an additional 34 cities across the U.S., which kicks off in January.

Forbes described Kreischer as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.”

Kreischer’s latest stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, was released on Netflix back in March. His other specials - Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy are currently streaming on Netflix, as well.

Kreischer starred in and produced the film, The Machine, which premiered this past spring. The movie is based on his signature stand-up set that recounts his experience with Russian mobsters while on a college trip.

Kreischer wrapped the second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival that hit sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country this summer, the release said.

He is scheduled to perform in Louisville on April 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public.

