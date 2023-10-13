Coroner releases name of Louisville woman killed in crash on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim killed in a car crash on National Turnpike Tuesday night has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Louisville.

The crash happened in the 5600 block of National Turnpike around 10:40 p.m. Louisville police said only one car with two people inside was involved. During the investigation, witnesses told police the car was speeding on National Turnpike when the driver lost control. The car went off the road and crashed into a railroad crossing pole, LMPD said.

Witnesses said the man driving got out of the car and ran. Officers found the woman who was inside the car on the ground. LMPD said was awake when officers arrived.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died from her injuries. The coroner identified her as 29-year-old Haley Hayes.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal

