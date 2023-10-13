Contact Troubleshooters
DECISION 2023: Cameron criticizes Beshear’s handling of crime in Kentucky

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is criticizing Governor Andy Beshear for his handling of crime in the commonwealth.

During a press conference in Louisville, Cameron brought up a new report on crime in the commonwealth that says since Beshear has taken office crime has gone up 80% in Louisville and 30% statewide.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (left) and Gov. Andy Beshear are the Republican and Democratic...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (left) and Gov. Andy Beshear are the Republican and Democratic candidates for Kentucky governor.(Source: WAVE News)

Cameron also criticized Beshear’s decision to release nearly 2,000 criminals from prison.

“New Data acquired by Representative [Kevin] Bratcher has revealed that nearly 70% of prisoners released by Andy Beshear have recommitted offenses. 70%,” Cameron said. “And 52% of all released by the governor have recommitted felonies including multiple instances of kidnapping and sodomy.”

Beshear responded to Cameron’s claims saying they aren’t entirely true.

