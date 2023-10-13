DECISION 2023: Cameron criticizes Beshear’s handling of crime in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is criticizing Governor Andy Beshear for his handling of crime in the commonwealth.

During a press conference in Louisville, Cameron brought up a new report on crime in the commonwealth that says since Beshear has taken office crime has gone up 80% in Louisville and 30% statewide.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (left) and Gov. Andy Beshear are the Republican and Democratic candidates for Kentucky governor. (Source: WAVE News)

Cameron also criticized Beshear’s decision to release nearly 2,000 criminals from prison.

“New Data acquired by Representative [Kevin] Bratcher has revealed that nearly 70% of prisoners released by Andy Beshear have recommitted offenses. 70%,” Cameron said. “And 52% of all released by the governor have recommitted felonies including multiple instances of kidnapping and sodomy.”

Beshear responded to Cameron’s claims saying they aren’t entirely true.

