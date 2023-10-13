FORECAST: Last warm afternoon for awhile

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers move in tonight from the west

Windy and cooler weekend with spotty showers

Cool air lingers into the beginning of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny for several hours this afternoon with highs once again push up to a degree or two either side of 80.

It will be breezy as times as well with clouds increasing after 4 p.m.

Becoming cloudy tonight with scattered downpours and showers. Coverage will be spotty and so will rainfall amounts which will vary from zero to about two tenths. Isolated cases of thunder may also take place overnight.

Clouds clear behind the cold front early Saturday, allowing us to enjoy some sunshine before the clouds return for the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s through the day.

A few showers remain possible Saturday night. Overall, it will be cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

