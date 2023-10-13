FORECAST: Last warm day before front brings cool, cloudy weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and sunny start today, scattered showers this evening

Windy and cooler weekend with spotty showers

Cool air lingers into the beginning of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today before clouds begin to increase this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s as the wind gusts to near 20 MPH. We’ll be cloudy this evening before showers increase overnight. Some may be entirely missed by the rain; rainfall will be light in the regions where it does fall. Temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Clouds clear behind the cold front early Saturday, allowing us to enjoy some morning sunshine before the clouds return for the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the 60s. A few showers remain possible Saturday night. Overall, it will be cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

We’ll hold onto the clouds and drizzle Sunday and Monday.

