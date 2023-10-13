Contact Troubleshooters
Garvin Gate Blues Festival returns for it’s 28th year in Louisville

There are 15 local and regional blues artists.
By Josh Ninke
Oct. 13, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s largest free music festival is back this weekend!

The 28th Annual Garvin Gate Blues Festival will be on Oak Street at Garvin Place, which is between 4th Street and 6th Street.

Performances will be on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:25 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

There are 15 local and regional blues artists in the lineup and food and drink vendors will be there as well.

According to the blues festival, there will be free street parking on all surrounding streets and bicycles can be locked up anywhere in the event area.

Click here for more information from the Garvin Gate Blues Festival.

