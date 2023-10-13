GE Appliances providing every JCPS school with washer and dryer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances has partnered with JCPS to put a washer and dryer in each school in the district.

Year after year thousands of JCPS students are without a home, and even more of them do not have access to laundry equipment.

The district said Friday that dirty clothes makes learning harder. With a washer and dryer in every school, students and their families can make sure they start each day fresh.

Koki Harris, who leads student support at Fern Creek High School, said this helps students students avoid ridicule and self consciousness while being able to focus only on the school day.

“I’m excited for our kiddos,” said Harris, “so they know no matter what, when they come to school, we’re going to support them in every way that we can to increase their chances of being successful.”

Fern Creek is one of a handful of schools that already had a washer and dryer. Theirs was an alumni gift. Now they’ll be able to get a second set and help additional families.

JCPS has more than 170 schools in the district, and each one will have an opportunity to get this addition from GE.

