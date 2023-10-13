KYTC offering $5k reward for information leading to arrests of copper wire thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is partnering with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security to raise awareness and crack down on copper wire thieves.

Sergeant Matt Sanders with LMPD said people stealing copper wire out of light fixtures on Kentucky highways has been an issue in the city of Louisville for the last couple of years.

“What we’re seeing is culprits are breaking into the lighting systems and junction boxes to pull, cut, and strip the wires to these lights,” Sanders said. “Stolen wire stops the flow of electricity and has impacted lighting on an estimated 800 light poles in Louisville.”

KYTC said thieves oftentimes will look to sell the scrap metal to recycling facilities in and out of the state.

It’s a problem that’s cost taxpayers over $750,000 in damage.

State and local officials are asking for the public’s help in the battle against thieves who are continuing to steal copper wire from interstate highway lighting systems. Sanders said to look for people in unmarked cars working near lighting equipment or for wires attached to the hitch of the vehicle.

In addition, KYTC is offering $5,000 for information leading to arrests and prosecution of the thieves.

KYTC said copper wire theft also occurs on private property, however, interstate and highway lighting systems are often targets. The thefts have occurred within spans along most major interstates, with the Louisville Metro area being impacted especially hard by the heist, KYTC said in a release.

KYTC, along with LMPD and the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, hope to spread the word that copper wire theft from highway lights endangers the public, puts motorists at risk, and costs Kentucky taxpayers. Thieves are also at risk of being electrocuted due to high voltage.

If anyone sees a suspected thief, Kentuckians can contact the following resources:

Report any information about wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Office at 502-330-7506. You may be eligible for the reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

Report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement (LMPD) by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673) or by utilizing the online crime tip portal

Report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 877-FOR-KYTC.

