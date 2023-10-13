Louisville launches project to address period equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is working to make life easier for women.

Metro Health and city leaders recognize Period Action Day and launched a project to address period equity.

The project will put menstrual products like tampons and pads in public bathrooms in many city buildings.

Gretchen Hunt, director of the Louisville Metro Office for Women talked about how those resources can mean a world of difference for women.

“This is a really critical thing is we think about gender equity because we’re talking about women, and girls, and people who menstruate who are already less likely to receive equal pay, less likely to be able to afford these products in the first place,” Hunt said.

One in five Kentucky teens can’t afford these products. This project aims to alleviate the issue.

