Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man sentenced to 27.5 years for 2022 carjacking

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was sentenced to 27.5 years in relation to a carjacking in 2022, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County jury found D’Corya White guilty of robbery, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, officials said.

According to a release, White walked up to someone who was sitting inside their vehicle at Simmons College on Oct. 25, 2022. White ordered the victim to get in the passenger seat, and then White got into the driver’s seat, held a gun to the victim’s side and began backing out of the parking space. White refused to let the victim get out of the vehicle.

The victim jumped out of the moving car before White drove off, officials said. Officers were able to track the vehicle with “internal security features.”

White was sentenced to 27.5 years for the aforementioned charges.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Mary Houck during the Oct. 5 hearing for her son Brooks Houck, who was arrested for the...
Custody request for son of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers withdrawn by Rose Mary Houck
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
8,700 UAW members at Kentucky Truck Plant join strike
Louisville sues Kia, Hyundai saying lack of anti-theft technology is responsible for car theft increase
2 dead after separate car crashes in Louisville
Micah Mattison (left) and La’Zario Taekwon Carr, both 19 from Louisville, are charged with the...
LMPD: 2 men arrested for Portland neighborhood homicide

Latest News

American Printing House for the Blind, Blind Services Division celebrate White Cane Day
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Warmth comes crashing down with Friday night front
Children kept in isolation for weeks, attorney testifies to lawmakers about youth detention facilities
Hundreds of protesters gathered on UofL campus for a rally in support of the Palestinian people.
Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine hold rally on UofL’s campus