Man sentenced to 27.5 years for 2022 carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was sentenced to 27.5 years in relation to a carjacking in 2022, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County jury found D’Corya White guilty of robbery, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, officials said.

According to a release, White walked up to someone who was sitting inside their vehicle at Simmons College on Oct. 25, 2022. White ordered the victim to get in the passenger seat, and then White got into the driver’s seat, held a gun to the victim’s side and began backing out of the parking space. White refused to let the victim get out of the vehicle.

The victim jumped out of the moving car before White drove off, officials said. Officers were able to track the vehicle with “internal security features.”

White was sentenced to 27.5 years for the aforementioned charges.

