New Albany man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a New Albany man for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

Detectives with ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began investigating in June 2023 after receiving the cyber-tip. Officials said the tip showed that a specific account was possibly being used to send child pornography.

After gathering information throughout the investigation, detectives requested a search warrant for an address on Spring Street in New Albany and also for 32-year-old David White, according to the release.

Officers arrested White on Oct. 5 on a warrant for two counts of child exploitation and three counts of possession of child pornography, officials said. White was then taken to the Floyd County Jail.

White is currently scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

