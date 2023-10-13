Contact Troubleshooters
OVW finds itself in the national spotlight

OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion...
OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ethan Carter III during a match at this year's OVW summer tour.
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ohio Valley Wrestling was once an obscure, struggling Louisville business.

That was before a Netflix series explored the lives of the wrestlers both in and out of the ring.

Now, OVW is attracting some surprising national attention.

If you want action, if you want drama, this is where you find it. Every Thursday night, the story continues at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

“The air is different,” OVW wrestler Cash Flo said. “There’s quite the buzz, quite the buzz among the fans. There’s quite the buzz among wrestlers in the back.”

That buzz proved to be deafening after a Netflix docudrama showed how struggling professional wrestlers are even more interesting outside the ring.

Their stories attracted the attention and generated good will from some unlikely national media outlets including New York Times, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, People, Time, Variety, even Cosmo.

“I think because of the, honestly, the love and support of fans here in Louisville, Ky., and then wrestling fans around the world,” OVW owner Al Snow said. “You know everybody loves an underdog, and they’re all cheering for us and they’re all hoping that we’ll win.”

What made this all possible was an infusion of cash from new partners including Mayor Craig Greenberg and sports talk host Matt Jones.

Now, every match is a sellout and social media traffic is through the roof, but true to its characters, Snow says OVW is still an underdog, still fighting for a bigger arena and a bigger audience.

And who knows what other stories they’d want to tell?

“Yeah, we could have a lot of fun doing news,” Snow said.

“I’ve always been told I make a good weatherman,” Flo added.

Louisville woman creates Game of Thrones-themed yard hunt for Halloween
Garvin Gate Blues Festival returns for its 28th year in Louisville
The UAW strike at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville continued into its third day on...
UAW International president to give updates as Kentucky Truck Plant strike continues