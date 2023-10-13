TARC celebrates White Cane Safety Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Sunday, October 15, is White Cane Day Safety Day. It’s the 59th annual observance to raise awareness for people who carry a white cane allowing them to move freely and safely.

Inside TARC Headquarters at historic Union Station, the Metro’s public transit agency presented the White Cane Day Award to Bill Wright.

The award is to recognize visually impaired residents. Wright has advocated for people who are blind and visually impaired in Louisville for decades. He’s served on the board of the Metro Disability Council for more than 10 year and been a member and past president of the Greater Louisville Council for the Blind.

In addition, eight organizations received a total of $1.4 million in federal funding awards this year. TARC acknowledged the eight organizations to highlight their work to provide transportation options for seniors and individuals with disabilities in the Louisville area.

