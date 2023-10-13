Contact Troubleshooters
UAW International president to give updates as Kentucky Truck Plant strike continues

Ford workers said they’re ready to continue striking until their demands are met.
By WAVE Staff and Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UAW strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville has continued into its third day.

Workers were out picketing early Friday morning and said they will continue until their demands are met.

Ford executives said the current sticking points are pensions and battery plants.

Plant employees currently have a multiple tier system for pay and those at the lowest tier are asking Ford’s pay to keep up with everyday costs. Union leaders said a deal on battery plants is critical to make sure their members have options in the future.

UAW International President Shawn Fain is set to provide an update on Friday at 10 a.m. on bargaining updates. He’s also expected to announce any additional actions the UAW plans on taking.

Watch the UAW announcement here when it begins.

