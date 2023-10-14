Dr. Lee shares tips for talking to kids about international conflicts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the amount of international news coming out recently, particularly with so many graphic photos and videos being shared on social media.

It can be especially difficult for parents to know how much to share with their children.

“I know there can be recommendations to limit social media,” pediatric psychologist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s Amy Lee said. “The challenge can be that we want to keep the communication open and if parents are trying to limit social media, especially for adolescents, it can create sort of an area of conflict or just a problem with honesty.”

Lee said that parents may instead talk to their older children about how taking breaks from social media and filtering through content can be important. She also suggests that parents can ask them if anything has been upsetting them on their feeds lately.

For younger children, parents should have more control over social media, according to Lee. If the child sees something they shouldn’t, Lee said it’s best to engage in open, age-appropriate communication.

“Younger kids are going to be more concerned with their own safety or changes that may happen in their own smaller world,” she said. “And so parents can offer reassurance, or they can offer simple explanations of how situations may be different in different places.”

Lee said it’s important for parents to pay attention to what they’re watching around their kids as they could accidentally see or hear something they shouldn’t.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.