FDA plans to suggest ban on hair-straightening products linked to health risks

A proposed rule being considered by the FDA would ban products that contain formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals like methylene or glycol.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is taking a preliminary step in banning some hair-straightening products, including chemical relaxers and pressing products that have been linked to health risks.

A proposed rule being considered would ban products that contain formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals like methylene or glycol.

Scientists have long identified an increased risk of certain hormone-related cancers, including ovarian, breast and uterine cancer.

For instance, a study published last year by the Journal of the National Cancer Institute discovered evidence of an association between straightening chemicals and the risk of uterine cancer.

Research suggests that about 50% of products advertised to Black women contain these types of chemicals.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, about 7% are advertised to white women.

The proposed rule being considered said the products are also linked to short-term adverse health effects, including breathing problems.

If a proposed rule is issued, the FDA will receive public comments on it and will decide whether further action is needed, an FDA spokesperson told CNN.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

