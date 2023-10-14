Floyd County police searching for missing 81-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a missing 81-year-old.

Larry Gehlbach was reported missing Friday afternoon after wandering away from his Lanesville home, according to FCSO.

FCSO said Friday night they searched the area on foot and with the assistance of drones and police dogs but were not able to find him. They resumed their search Saturday morning.

Gelbach is described as 6′1, 190-pound, green-eyed, white male with dementia. He was last seen wearing a burgundy pullover and corduroy pants.

Anyone with information about Larry Gehlbach is asked to contact FCSO by calling (812) 948-5400 or 911.

