Ford: UAW’s targeted strike strategy causes layoffs at other facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 2,480 Ford employees have been impacted by strike-related layoffs, according to a release.

“Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage,” Ford said in a statement Friday.

The company said the strike at the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Chicago Assembly Plant has directly impacted operations at several other facilities.

Around 550 employees have been asked not to come to work starting on Oct. 16, officials said. 306 employees at the Sharonville Transmission Plant, 100 at the Dearborn Stamping Plant, 65 at the Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant, 45 at the Rawsonville Components Plant, 29 at the Sterling Axle Plant, and 12 at the Chicago Stamping Plant.

Ford said that these are not lockouts. However, the company said the layoffs are a consequence of the strike because those six facilities now have to reduce the production of parts that would normally be shipped to the Kentucky Truck Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant.

This brings Ford’s total of employees impacted by strike-related layoffs to around 2,480.

