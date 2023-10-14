FORECAST: Breezy, cloudy and cool this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

This morning’s cold front keeps temperatures in the 50s today

Cloud cover and light rain chances stick around into Sunday

Warmer and drier trend by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite a brief window of sunshine early today, a cloudy, cool and drizzly Saturday is in the works. Our overcast skies will likely ruin our view of the partial solar eclipse, peaking around 1:04PM ET. Plan for wind gusts up to 25 MPH.

Only a few sprinkles linger overnight, helping to keep the clouds around. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s for Sunday morning’s lows.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday, with only a few peaks of sunshine in between breaks in the clouds. A few afternoon, light showers are possible. Highs will be in the 50s thanks to the stubborn clouds. Scattered light showers will continue into Sunday night. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 40s by Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.