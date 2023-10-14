Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Spotty showers Sunday as cool temperatures continue

Downtown Louisville skyline.
Downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered light rain sticks around through
  • Monday Highs in the 50s continue into early this week
  • Drier and warmer weather arrives midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few sprinkles linger overnight, helping to keep the clouds around.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s for Sunday morning’s lows. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday, with only a few peaks of sunshine in between breaks in the clouds.

A few late-afternoon, light showers are possible. Highs will, once again, be limited to the 50s thanks to the cloud cover and northerly breeze.

Scattered light rain will move in Sunday night. This means our clouds won’t be going anywhere and will keep temperatures in the 40s for Monday’s morning lows.

A few showers will linger into the early morning hours of Monday. Cool temperatures and cloudy skies continue Monday. Morning showers will give way to an overcast sky and highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

