Gov. Beshear addresses award winning Kentucky Air National Guard unit

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear addressed the Kentucky Air National Guard during a ceremony recognizing the 123rd Airlift Wing.
On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear addressed the Kentucky Air National Guard during a ceremony recognizing the 123rd Airlift Wing.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear addressed the Kentucky Air National Guard during a ceremony recognizing the 123rd Airlift Wing.

The unit received its 20th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for superior performance in a broad spectrum operations around the world and its first Meritorious Unit Award for providing support during the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan in 2021.

The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is bestowed on the top 10% of all units and recognizes excellence in mission performance, deployments, readiness, inspection results and community involvement.

This is the eighth consecutive AFOUA for the Louisville-based wing.

During the award period, the 123rd flew almost 4,500 sorties across U.S. Central Command, transporting almost 8,500 tons of cargo and just over 12,000 troops in support of multiple combat missions and humanitarian airlift taskings.

When U.S. military operations came to an end in Afghanistan, the wing deployed 42 Airmen to Wisconsin in under 24 hours to receive and process 11,000 Afghans being evacuated to the United States. A second group of Kentucky Air Guardsmen were deployed to provide security throughout the operation.

