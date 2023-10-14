‘I am very worried’: Louisville man relies on faith as his family evacuates Gaza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Israel’s military has told more than one million people to evacuate the territory as it is expected to launch a ground invasion in the city.

The evacuation comes nearly a week after Hamas launched attacks in Israel. Israel’s military said it plans to target underground Hamas hideouts around Gaza.

Said Abu Salem, a nurse here in Louisville, says his mom, brother and sisters who all live in the city have experienced several bombings.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Salem said. “Very tragic situation to see all that’s happening right there now. You know, I’m a nurse. My job is caring. I care for people regardless of color, skin, nationality, or anything. It makes me feel so bad when I see tragic situations and wars and people dying, especially when that was my people in Gaza.”

He said people are being told to evacuate south of Gaza, which is where his family is going. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be safer there.

“The most concentrated bombardment is in Gaza City, but they have been bombarding all the cities regardless,” he said. “The bombardment is all over the Gaza strip, but th ey’re asking people to move to the south.”

Salem said he is worried about his family as they try and evacuate.

“I am very worried about my family,” he said. “You know, my mom, my brother, my sisters. Today, they told them to evacuate, so my mom left, and then they said they bombarded the people as they leave. So I was so worried. But luckily I didn’t hear anything bad.”

Selem said he has to rely on the limited internet access his family has to make sure they are safe.

“It comforts me to know they were alive and were available online,” he said. “My brother, he is with my mom. I saw them online, so that told me that they were fine, that’s how I know they were fine. It’s a very sad situation, you know.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says more than 1,900 people have been killed by strikes in Gaza and more than 1,300 Israelis have died since the war started.

“It’s very tough for me,” Salem said. “I try to keep up with my job, I try to keep up with my work. I try to keep up with my kids’ schools and it’s very tough for me these days usually. I try to do as much as I can. I stay up late at night trying to catch up with my work. But it is very tough for me, it’s very hard to concentrate and do everything, but you’re feeling the pains of your mother, your sisters, and your brother.”

He said his faith has been an important thing to help him keep going in life.

“As a Palestinian from Gaza, we go through lots of tragedies,” he said. “Gaza now is in very bad shape, there is no electricity, there is no water there is no medical supplies. These people are human beings. They’re human beings.”

