Louisville religious leaders plead for peace as protests, rallies for Israel, Palestine continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The conflict in Israel and Gaza has entered day seven and fear of violence against Israeli and Palestinian people has led local leaders to make a call for peace among gatherings.

Hamas called Friday “A Day of Rage” and has called on Palestinians to attack those in the Jewish community and some people locally are fearful those threats may reach Louisville.

As the conflict continues to intensify in Israel and Gaza, so has the tension between Palestinians and the Jewish community in the United States.

However, local leaders hope the violence doesn’t spill out into our streets.

More than 2600 lives have been taken during the conflict in Israel and Gaza creating tensions between Israeli and Palestinian people abroad.

A reality that breaks the hearts of those locally.

“So it’s very difficult to see because blood of a Jewish person is as sacred as the blood of a Muslim and vice versa,” Muslim Americans for Compassion President Dr. Muhammad Babar said. “The sanctity of the human life is important.”

In response, gatherings for both Israel and Palestine have popped up all over Louisville.

And while each event has gone without any conflict, Dr. Babar feels that potential violence could ruin our city.

”If God forbid we get one violent act in our community then it’s going to haunt us in the years to come and break the fabric of our society being Americans and Louisvillians,” Dr. Babar said.

Hamas has called Friday, Oct. 13 “A Day of Rage” and has called for Palestinians to attack those in the Jewish community and the request has produced fear all over the world including locally.

However, Chabad of Kentucky’s Rabbi Chaim Litvin said the threats here are not credible.

“Although there is no credible threat, we’ve been in contact with LMPD, and they’ll do drive-bys in the parking lot and stuff like that,” Litvin said. “So we are definitely taking it seriously, but we do recognize that there is no credible threat.”

And for those who are still fearful Rabbi Litvin wanted to give a word of encouragement.

“Stay strong, God with us,” Litvin said. “The Bible says God is with Israel from the first day of the year to the last day of the year.”

For those in need of grief counseling because of the violence in Israel and Gaza, both the Jewish Family and Career Services and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are offering free services for anyone in need.

There will be a “Free Palestine” rally on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Big Four Bridge.

On Sunday, October 15th, Chabad Kentucky is hosting a Prayer for Israel event from 1-2 p.m. in their JCAMP Building at 3700 Dutchmans Lane.

A candlelight prayer vigil and Walk for Peace in the Middle East will be hosted by Interfaith Paths to Peace at the Big Four Bridge from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

