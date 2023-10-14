Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

(Action News 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Shively Friday afternoon, according to the Shively Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation at a McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Dixie Highway around 5:44 p.m., officials said.

When officers arrived, they learned that there was a shooting. Officers then found a man nearby who had been shot.

Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Shively police said all parties have been accounted for and no criminal charges are expected at this time.

