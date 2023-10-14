Showcase of Schools helps JCPS families prepare for next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 165 schools across JCPS, finding the right one for your child could be difficult.

On Saturday, the district hosted the Showcase of Schools to make that decision easier.

Three months into the 2023 school year and JCPS families are already taking steps toward next year. With 165 schools in the district to choose from, families like the Bourgeois are trying to figure out which one is best for their daughter.

“Outside of the basic research online, we don’t know a whole lot about the different options,” the Bourgeois family said. “The magnet options in our little cluster, we are going to check everyone out.”

The showcase connected families with representatives from all JCPS schools. Students and parents got a closer look at what the schools offer before they apply, like robotics, performing arts, virtual reality and more.

Some JCPS attended the showcase to share their experiences.

“When I went to Grace James, it was important to me that I knew what to expect,” eighth grader Jazzmyn Clemons said. “But when you walk into a school you have already applied, it’s easier to hear it from a student than you hear online.”

The application process for the 2024 school year opens in November. JCPS said the Showcase of Schools allows families to make a more informed choice before the application process for the next school year begins.

“That’s what is so great about this opportunity because families don’t always know about all those options out there,” JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said. “So, this is their chance to learn about them.”

If families missed out on the Showcase of Schools, many schools are offering open houses in the upcoming weeks.

