UPS Plane Pull celebrates 25 years of supporting Special Olympics Kenctuky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UPS Plane Pull is celebrating 25 years of the event supporting Special Olympics Kentucky.

The plane pull happened Saturday morning. Teams of 20 took turns pulling a Boeing 757 over a 12-foot distance, with the fastest team in each category receiving trophies.

Part of UPS’s Transitional Learning Center, a program that provides specialized training to people with disabilities, competed as a team as well.

The event included a family fun zone and optional tours of an MD-11 and 747-8.

