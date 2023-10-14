Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS Plane Pull celebrates 25 years of supporting Special Olympics Kenctuky

(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UPS Plane Pull is celebrating 25 years of the event supporting Special Olympics Kentucky.

The plane pull happened Saturday morning. Teams of 20 took turns pulling a Boeing 757 over a 12-foot distance, with the fastest team in each category receiving trophies.

Part of UPS’s Transitional Learning Center, a program that provides specialized training to people with disabilities, competed as a team as well.

The event included a family fun zone and optional tours of an MD-11 and 747-8.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of Louisville woman killed in crash on National Turnpike
Teen dead after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Louisville teen killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
Man sentenced to 27.5 years for 2022 carjacking
New Albany man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography
Louisville sues Kia, Hyundai saying lack of anti-theft technology is responsible for car theft increase

Latest News

The conflict in Israel and Gaza has entered day seven and fear of violence against Israeli and...
Louisville religious leaders plead for peace as protests, rallies for Israel, Palestine continue
The conflict in Israel and Gaza has entered day seven and fear of violence against Israeli and...
Local leaders call for peace during Israel-Hamas protests, gatherings
The strategy is far-reaching and the impact is not limited to Louisville.
Auto industry, local economy brace for ripple effect after Kentucky Truck Plant strike
Man in hospital after shooting in Shively