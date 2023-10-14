UPS Plane Pull celebrates 25 years of supporting Special Olympics Kentucky
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UPS Plane Pull is celebrating 25 years of the event supporting Special Olympics Kentucky.
The plane pull happened Saturday morning. Teams of 20 took turns pulling a Boeing 757 over a 12-foot distance, with the fastest team in each category receiving trophies.
Part of UPS’s Transitional Learning Center, a program that provides specialized training to people with disabilities, competed as a team as well.
The event included a family fun zone and optional tours of an MD-11 and 747-8.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.