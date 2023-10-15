2 women killed in crash on I-71 in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Gallatin County that killed two women in their 20s on Saturday.

The crash happened on I-71 near the 63-mile marker. Multiple agencies who responded to the crash found a black Chevrolet Equinox was headed north when it crashed into the back of a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder of the road.

KSP said the two women inside the Equinox did not survive the crash. The driver of the car, 20-year-old Breanna Lundgren of Palms Michigan, died at the scene.

The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Sarah Barnes of Opelika Alabama. Barnes was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

