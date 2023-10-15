Contact Troubleshooters
3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff’s officials say

FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.
FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A customer opened fire at a Georgia Waffle House, wounding three people who were paying for their food, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred early Saturday in Bibb County about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

All three victims were shot once in the leg and were in stable condition, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect, who was also shot in the lower leg, was also in stable condition.

The release did not provide additional details about the shooting, but the sheriff’s office says it was not targeted.

It identified the suspect as Darryes Monteze Hill, 35. Jail records show Hill is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

They do not list an attorney. The sheriff’s office said in an email Sunday that it did not know whether Hill had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

