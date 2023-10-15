Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase partners with 7Eleven after viral tweet
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is always open.
Chase announced on Instagram that he is officially a partner with 7Eleven after a tweet he posted went viral following the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Last Sunday, after setting a new Bengals’ single-game record with 15 catches during a win against Arizona, Chase tweeted, “7/11,” with a photo of the store. Chase had told reporters after the Bengals’ loss to the Titans, “I’m open. I’m always f---ing open,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
That tweet was then created into a shirt. The “merch it” button on the Instagram page redirects to a page that says “Always Open x Ja’Marr Chase” where fans can then buy the shirt pictured below and other similar memorabilia.
“Oh, I’m doing it. Right after the game,” Chase said during the game against the Cardinals. “Twitter, I’mma post ‘7-Eleven, Always Open.’”
