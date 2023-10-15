Contact Troubleshooters
Evansville man arrested for using dead person’s ID, police say

RONALD EUGENE WARD JR
RONALD EUGENE WARD JR(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond after police say they caught him using an ID of a man who passed away years ago.

Late Saturday night, an Evansville Police officer says he spotted a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a red 1972 Cadillac.

The officer reportedly pulled over the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Ronald Ward Jr., at the Sunoco gas station on Heidelbach Avenue.

Ward handed over a driver’s license that clearly did not match and said his name was Doug, according to an affidavit.

Police say the driver’s license belonged to Douglas Williams, a man who they later found out passed away in 2019.

When asked why he gave a fake name, Ward said, “I didn’t. I wasn’t going to. I just had that in my pocket and I pulled it out. I was just messin’ with ya ‘cause I figured you knew who I was. You guys just pulled me over the other night in the car because the plate and everything.”

According to police, Ward handed over his actual driver’s license and admitted that it was suspended around 20 years ago.

EPD says the BMV identified him as a habitual traffic violator for life. Ward was arrested on several charges including identity deception, operating while HTV for life and false identity statement.

