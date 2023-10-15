Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cool temperatures today, light showers early Monday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Partly to mostly cloudy and cool today
  • Overnight light rain lingers into early Monday
  • Warmer and drier trend by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breaks in today’s cloud cover will allow for a few rays of sunshine to peak through. This will help give temperatures a small boost into the upper 50s and low 60s for today’s highs. Shower chances begin to increase this afternoon and evening.

Scattered light rain will move in Sunday night. This means our clouds won’t be going anywhere and will keep temperatures in the 40s for Monday’s morning lows. A few showers will linger into the early morning hours of Monday. Monday begins with scattered light showers, most of which will depart by sunrise.

Skies will be slow to clear, but a decent amount of sunshine can still be expected for our Monday afternoon. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Monday night. Temperatures will cool off into the low and mid 40s for Tuesday morning’s lows

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Most Read

Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Generic police lights
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital
OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion...
Ohio Valley Wrestling finds itself in the national spotlight
Larry Gehlbach
Floyd County police searching for missing 81-year-old man
Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/13
Barrels of Woodford Reserve bourbon age in a rickhouse at the Woodford Reserve distillery in...
Behind the Forecast: Can Weather Change Bourbon’s Flavor?
Climate change can impact beer's main ingredients: water, barley, and hops.
Behind the Forecast: Climate Change Tainting Our Beer?