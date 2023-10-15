FORECAST: Cool temperatures today, light showers early Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool today

Overnight light rain lingers into early Monday

Warmer and drier trend by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breaks in today’s cloud cover will allow for a few rays of sunshine to peak through. This will help give temperatures a small boost into the upper 50s and low 60s for today’s highs. Shower chances begin to increase this afternoon and evening.

Scattered light rain will move in Sunday night. This means our clouds won’t be going anywhere and will keep temperatures in the 40s for Monday’s morning lows. A few showers will linger into the early morning hours of Monday. Monday begins with scattered light showers, most of which will depart by sunrise.

Skies will be slow to clear, but a decent amount of sunshine can still be expected for our Monday afternoon. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Monday night. Temperatures will cool off into the low and mid 40s for Tuesday morning’s lows

