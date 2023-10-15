Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Light showers and chilly temperatures to begin the work week

Light showers and chilly temperatures to begin the work week
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered light rain moves in late tonight and lasts through early tomorrow morning
  • Temperatures warm into the 70s midweek
  • Our next big rain-maker arrives by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered light rain will move in Sunday night. This means our clouds won’t be going anywhere and will keep temperatures in the 40s for Monday’s morning lows.

A few showers will linger into the early morning hours of Monday. Monday begins with scattered light showers, most of which will depart by sunrise. Skies will be slow to clear, but a decent amount of sunshine can still be expected for our Monday afternoon.

Plan for highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Monday night.

Temperatures will cool off into the low and mid 40s for Tuesday morning’s lows. Tuesday will be one of the better days of this upcoming week! Partly to mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are on the way.

Plan for highs to only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

