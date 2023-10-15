Contact Troubleshooters
‘Free Palestine’ rally held at Big Four Bridge

On Saturday, a "Free Palestine" rally was held at the Big Four Bridge.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the last week, there have been several events in Louisville that have shown support to people in both Israel and Palestine.

“As we see here with this huge turnout, it’s possible for people to support Palestine without supporting Hamas,” a person at the rally said. “And it’s so incredibly important to draw that distinction.”

A distinction they feel is vital during this time when any kind of support is under the microscope.

“Racism begins when you associate an entire group with the actions of a few,” the person said. “There is a very clear distinction between Palestinian resistance against an occupational force, and then Hamas which is a terrorist organization targeting innocent civilians.”

However, this rally was not about two warring sides. It was about the people of Palestine who they say are under occupation.

“It’s not antisemitic to recognize that someone’s actions are hurting you,” Ugo Onwuka said. “It’s just saying, ‘Hey, this is hurting me. Please stop doing it.’”

They want to show there is support for Palestine in Louisville.

“We want to call on the US and all states complicit,” a person at the rally said. “We want to call on them to end the military aid to the Israeli occupational force and use that military aid, the billions of dollars they send to Israel every year, to social policies to better support working-class citizens in the United States.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

