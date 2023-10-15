Contact Troubleshooters
Inaugural Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run helps raise funds for David Armstrong Pavilion

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The inaugural Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run took place on Saturday at the Farnsley-Moremen Landing.

“As we strive to make Louisville the best city it can be, events like this go a long way in bringing the community together for a healthy, engaging, and fun weekend activity,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “Thank you to Councilwoman Fowler and Swags Sport Shoes for working to make the Southwest Fun Run a huge success!”

The event not only brought community members together but also helped to raise funds for rebuilding the David Armstrong Pavilion which was lost in a fire in July. Officials said a portion of the money raised through the registration fees will be given to the Farnsley-Moreman Landing for the rebuild.

The first two runners to complete the 5K were Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O’Neill finishing at 21 minutes 57 seconds, and Taylor Morris finishing at 22 minutes 31 seconds.

