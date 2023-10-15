Inaugural Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run helps raise funds for David Armstrong Pavilion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The inaugural Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run took place on Saturday at the Farnsley-Moremen Landing.

An absolute blast this morning at the Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run. Thank you to everyone who started off their Saturday for a nice run/walk through one of Louisville’s most beautiful parts of town, Farnsley-Moremen Landing! pic.twitter.com/HmBHZvHlmP — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) October 14, 2023

“As we strive to make Louisville the best city it can be, events like this go a long way in bringing the community together for a healthy, engaging, and fun weekend activity,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “Thank you to Councilwoman Fowler and Swags Sport Shoes for working to make the Southwest Fun Run a huge success!”

The event not only brought community members together but also helped to raise funds for rebuilding the David Armstrong Pavilion which was lost in a fire in July. Officials said a portion of the money raised through the registration fees will be given to the Farnsley-Moreman Landing for the rebuild.

The first two runners to complete the 5K were Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O’Neill finishing at 21 minutes 57 seconds, and Taylor Morris finishing at 22 minutes 31 seconds.

